Collections of Different Linux Distributions
-
LXLE - Ubuntu-based Linux distribution with the LXDE desktop environment - LinuxLinks
LXLE is based on Lubuntu which is an Ubuntu operating system using the LXDE desktop environment. It is designed to be a drop-in and go system, primarily for aging computers. Its intention is to be able to install it on any computer and be relatively done after install.
LXLE is an eclectic respin of Lubuntu with its own user support.
-
RebornOS - modern Arch based distribution - LinuxLinks
RebornOS is billed as a modern Arch based distribution with an advanced installer, your choices on what’s installed and many desktops and window managers.
The project aims to make Arch Linux as user friendly as possible by providing interface solutions to things you normally have to do in a terminal.
There are custom apps included in the distribution including