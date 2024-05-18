Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

A good open-source license allows reuse of source code while retaining copyright. But you should also think about copyleft when starting a open-source project or company.

Licenses like the General Public License (GPL) are usually better for the open-source ecosystem than permissive ones like Apache 2 or MIT as they require that any modifications or derivative works are shared, promoting a cycle of continuous contributions and improvements. Enhancements are distributed, benefiting the entire community rather than allowing the exploitation of open source code without giving back (looking at you, Amazon Web Services).