Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Andreas Haerter: Use copyleft licenses for open source or life with the consequences
A good open-source license allows reuse of source code while retaining copyright. But you should also think about copyleft when starting a open-source project or company.
Licenses like the General Public License (GPL) are usually better for the open-source ecosystem than permissive ones like Apache 2 or MIT as they require that any modifications or derivative works are shared, promoting a cycle of continuous contributions and improvements. Enhancements are distributed, benefiting the entire community rather than allowing the exploitation of open source code without giving back (looking at you, Amazon Web Services).
Arca Noae ☛ Reminder: Warpstock Europe 2024, Rheine, Germany, June 7-9
As we mentioned previously, the OS/2 VOICE Foundation will be hosting Warpstock Europe 2024 June 7-9 in Rheine, Germany. VOICE is planning to provide a live video stream via YouTube, though the best Warpstock Europe experience is always in person.
Bootlin ☛ Back from the Embededded GNU/Linux Conference: selection of talks #1
As we wrote in a previous blog post, 11 engineers from Bootlin attended the Embedded GNU/Linux Conference in Seattle in April. We have a tradition after such an event to share with you a selection of talks that we have found useful.
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Support.Mozilla.Org: Kitsune Release Notes – May 15, 2024 [Ed: Outsourcing to Microsoft proprietary prison; the Mozilla Corporation doesn't know how to do the Web]
