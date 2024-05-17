Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

Tux Machines

QCS6490 Vision-AI Development Kit: Featuring 13 TOPs NPU and 8-Core Kryo 670 CPU

Avnet has introduced the QCS6490 Vision-AI Development Kit, a sophisticated solution designed for vision-based AI applications. This kit includes an energy-efficient, multi-camera SMARC 2.1.1 compute module powered by the Qualcomm QCS6490 SoC.

EPIC Mainboard with PCIe x4 Slot and Dual 2.5 GbE Ports

The NANO-EHL by ICP Germany is an EPIC single board computer designed for robust performance and flexibility in industrial applications. Equipped with the Intel Celeron J6412 processor, this board targets automation, control systems, panel PCs, vending machines, and other embedded systems.

AAEON Nezha: Intel N97 X86 Developer Kit with LPDDR5 Support

The Nezha Developer Kit by AAEON is designed for retail, industrial, and healthcare applications. It supports high-performance AI inferencing, making it suitable for autonomous robots, retail kiosks, medical devices, and industrial computers. With extensive I/O features, it caters to professionals and IoT developers.

Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 13.5a8

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Join us for the Tor Community Day 2024 in Lisbon

If you want to learn more about how Tor works, its impact in Portugal, how you can become a contributor–or simply want to discuss various topics related to free and open-source software, censorship circumvention, privacy and more–this event is for you!

Security release: Arti 1.2.3. (Please upgrade.)

These vulnerabilities affect the crate tor-circmgr 0.18.0, released along with Arti version 1.2.2. They are fixed in tor-circmgr 0.18.1. (Fixes will also appear in Arti version 1.2.4, to be released on our regular schedule at the start of June.)

9to5Linux

PipeWire 1.2 Release Candidate Adds Explicit Sync and Snap Support

PipeWire 1.2 promises major new features like explicit GPU synchronization support, Snap support for Ubuntu and other distributions that use Canonical’s sandboxed app packaging format, support for asynchronous processing, and support for mandatory metadata when negotiation buffer parameters.

Firefox 127 Enters Beta Testing with Updated Screenshot Tool, Other Changes

Firefox 127 promises an updated screenshots feature that will finally let you take screenshots of various :about: pages and file types like SVG, XML, and others, and better handle capturing large screenshots. In addition, it features new keyboard shortcuts for added accessibility, theme compatibility, and High Contrast Mode (HCM) support.

Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 17, 2024

NetBSD’s New Policy: No Place for AI-Created Code
NetBSD bans AI-generated code to preserve clear copyright and meet licensing goals
Fedora 38 End of Life On May 21, 2024: Upgrade Now!
Important! Fedora 38 End of Life Approaches (May 21st). Upgrade to Latest Fedora Release Right Away
Endless OS 6 Is Here Based on Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm”
The Endless OS Foundation announced today the release and general availability of Endless OS 6 as the latest version of this Debian-based and app-centric operating system for everyday use.
GNU/Linux in Montenegro Up to 7% Market Share in Desktops/Laptops, Based on statCounter [original]
Can Montenegro sustain this growth?
[Meme] When You Are Thick-Skinned They Attack Your Family (Wrongly Assumed Thin-Skinned) [original]
If you're going to attack innocent women, do not be shocked when it doesn't end up in your favour
GNU/Linux and ChromeOS Grew Almost Twenty-fold in Maldives [original]
the locals are quite keen on GNU/Linux
[Meme] No Greater Sin [original]
What crime did you commit?
Mozilla Foundation Welcomes Nabiha Syed as Executive Director
New person after Baker stepped down
Security Patches and Linux FUD (Blaming Everything on "Linux" Again)
typical Microsoft et al
 
Applications: Penetration Testing, Tor Browser, Ungoogled Chromium, Neovim, and More
Some software news and releases
Microsoft Layoffs, Closures, and Anger
The harms of Microsoft
Years After Microsoft Uses 'Linux' Foundation for Greenwashing PR Campaign...
it turns out to be a lie
How to Use ‘Circle to Search’ on an Android Phone
Neovim 0.10 Text Editor: What’s New and What’s Changed
Neovim 0.10 terminal text editor brings a fresh default color scheme
7-Zip 24.05 Expands Archive Compatibility
7-Zip 24.05 file archiver introduces speed optimizations for decompression
Implementing DRM format modifiers in NVK
Progress on NVK
Games: Athenian Rhapsody, Towerful Defense: Prologue, Ultimate Chicken Horse, Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER
8 stories from gamingonlinux
Open Hardware: HackBat, TSMC, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
5 hardware stories
Explore the Growing Role of Linux in Quantum Computing
how GNU/Linux and quantum computing intersect
Tails 6.3 Rolls Out with Updated Tor Browser
Tails 6.3 security-focused Linux distro released with Romanian & Malayalam translations and an updated Tor Browser to 13.0.15
GNOME OS Migrates to Systemd-Sysupdate
GNOME OS's transition to systemd-sysupdate promises secure and swift updates for a safer, more consistent OS
Did IBM make a $6.4 billion blunder by buying HashiCorp?
Terraform maker's programs are ideal fit for Big Blue, but why splash out when the software's free and open?
Audiocasts/Shows: Bruce Perens, FLOSS Weekly, and Elektrobit’s EB corbos Linux
3 more episodes or videos
Graphics, Linux and pid0 Trojan
xwayland 24.1.0, mesa 24.1.0-rc4, systemd, and more
GNOME Desktop: Christian Hergert Discusses Ptyxis on Flathub, Matt Campbell on AccessKit and More, Fedora Might Demote GNOME
Some GNOME news
CSI Linux: Linux Distribution for Cyber and OSINT Investigation
CSI Linux operating system, specially designed for the needs of cybersecurity and cyber investigations
Games: SteamOS 3.6 Preview, Humble Bundle, and More
latest 5 articles from gamingonlinux
GNU/Linux Grew Tenfold in Bosnia And Herzegovina [original]
this year it is around 5%
Google will fix a major annoyance of Android's Photo Picker later this year
The Release Candidate (RC) development version of the upcoming PipeWire 1.2 server for handling audio, video streams, and hardware on Linux is now available for public testing.
Oracle Linux 9.4 Released, Here’s What’s New
Oracle Linux 9.4 offers the latest programming tools and strict security measures to ensure enterprise stability
Self-Promotional Red Hat Pieces and Purchased 'Articles'
redhat.com and paid-for puff pieces from Red Hat
Discover the Future of Technology at Mini UbuCon Malaysia 2024
Linux stands as one of the most reliable and versatile general-purpose operating systems available today
Manjaro Linux 24.0 “Wynsdey” Officially Released with Linux Kernel 6.9
Arch Linux-based Manjaro Linux 24.0 distribution has been officially released today as a major update introducing some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software.
Computer Weekly and TechTarget Paid for Puff Pieces Barrage of Red Hat/IBM
shallow PR nonsense
New Automotive Grade Linux Platform Release Adds Cloud-Native Functionality, RISC-V Architecture and Flutter-Based Applications
UCB 17.0 or “Quirky Quillback.”
Mozilla Firefox 126 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The Mozilla Firefox 126 open-source web browser is now available for download ahead of its planned May 14th official launch, so it’s time to take a closer look at the new features and improvements implemented in this version.
Deepin Linux V23 RC: A Windows 11 alternative from China
this is not the final release
Switching Between Intel and Nvidia Graphics Cards on Ubuntu
It is more common these days to have a hybrid setup of two graphics cards on laptops
Neofetch Development Ends as GitHub Project Archived
It seems that the popular command-line system info tool Neofetch is dead, Jim
The Register on Raspberry Pi Going Public and Hugging Hype/Buzzwords
Cambridge-based business could be valued at up to £500m and is boost for UK after some companies switched listings
Russia's Divestments
Yandex Browser measured at 23% this month
Ubuntu distributor tries reverse domain name hijacking Lubuntu domain
Panelist rules the domain name was registered in good faith
GNU/Linux in Belarus: From 0.5% to 3% [original]
things change when there is conflict
With Firefox 126 out the door, Mozilla has promoted the next major release of its open-source and cross-platform web browser, Firefox 127, to the beta channel for public testing.
Swaziland's Laptops/Desktops: Windows Down From 99% to 51%, Only 8.7% If Mobile Counted Too [original]
Operating System Market Share Swaziland
Google Done With People Stealing Android Phones
With Asmi 24.04, Ubuntu's never looked so snappy (without the Snaps)
Distro formerly known as Zinc cuts the fat, rather than just replacing it
EndeavorOS Gemini is as user-friendly as it is beautiful
This Linux desktop has all the security, stability, and reliability of a rocket ship ready to take you to the moon and back
IBM's Red Hat SUED over culling 21 white men employees as CEO vowed to punish managers who missed DEI targets
it was long coming
Linux Kernel 6.9 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.9, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improved hardware support.
Wallpaper Wednesday: Android wallpapers 2024-05-15
Deepin, a Linux-based open-source desktop operating system developed in China
Manjaro 24.0: Plasma 6, GNOME 46, LXQt 2.0, and More
Manjaro 24.0 Wynsdey: Now with Plasma 6, GNOME 46, and LXQt 2.0. Over 8K updates, including Linux kernel 6.9
Looks Like Arch Linux Is Going To Officially Support ARM/RISC-V
Arch Linux is making better efforts to support newer architectures
We need your help to release the LibrePlanet 2024 videos
Thanks for joining us for another successful LibrePlanet conference this year
Games: Steam, Bundles and More
Breadboard OS Is An Operating System For The Pi Pico
Operating systems! They’re everywhere these days, from your smart TV to your smartphone
Debian’s Decision to Cut KeePassXC Features Sparked Debate
A Debian developer's controversial decision to cut some of KeePassXC's networking capabilities has sparked discontent among its users
Raspberry Pi 5 Official M.2 HAT Now Available for NVMe Drives and AI Accelerators
After a long wait, the Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today the general availability of the official Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT for the latest Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer.
SeeedStudio Previews R1000 Powered by Raspberry Pi CM4
The reComputer R1000 by Seeed Studio is a high-performance and cost-effective edge IoT controller based on the Raspberry Pi solution
Ubuntu 24.04 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
As part of today’s release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat), all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to the same version and, in this article, you can learn about their new features and improvements.
Microsoft Windows 11 Caches Exploitable Malware
Reprinted with permission from Cybershow
