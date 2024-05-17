Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

An internal report, obtained by 444. hu shows the extent of Russian hacking operations targeting Hungary's Foreign Ministry. The document, written by the head of Hungary's signals intelligence agency in September 2021 reveals that Russian hackers successfully infiltrated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Contrary to official statements, which downplayed the severity of the breach, the report suggests that the Orbán government engaged in a systematic cover-up.

"The Directory service, the mail service, the file server service, an unspecified number of user workstations, including the highest privileged administrator accounts, which serve Foreign Ministry's systems and handle user identification and privilege management, have been compromised. The total number of affected workstations and servers has been over 4,000 and 930 respectively," the report reads. "The recent attacks have been attributed to APT 28 (Russian, GRU) and APT 29 (Russian, FSB v. SVR) through attack attributes." (The abbreviation APT refers to 'advanced persistent threat'. This designation is given to hacker groups, typically state or state-sponsored.)