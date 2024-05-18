Games: Anticheat, Proton Experimental, CoolerControl, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ EA SPORTS WRC is adding EA anticheat, breaking another game on Steam Deck / Linux
Well, here's another game that EA will be breaking on Steam Deck / Linux, with EA anticheat rolling out to EA SPORTS WRC when it goes live in June.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental improves Halo Infinite, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger and more
Proton Experimental was updated today by Valve for Steam Deck / Linux PCs which includes some more improvements for gaming.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cute open world pirate adventure Seablip is out now on Steam
Available now in Early Access is Seablip, an open world pirate adventure with a cute style to it from solo developer Jardar Solli and it comes with Native Linux support. I completely missed the Kickstarter for this one from 2020 where the developer pulled in around £13,603.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out CoolerControl, a feature-rich cooling-device control application for Linux
Summer is on the way and with things heating up a bit, perhaps you want a little more control over your system cooling wrapped up in a neat interface? CoolerControl has the right idea.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Soulstone Survivors has a new character that looks suspiciously from Deep Rock Galactic
Soulstone Survivors, easily one of the best action roguelite horde-survival bullet heaven games (hi Vampire Survivors), has a new major update out with a suspiciously Deep Rock Galactic looking Dwarf in it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ ENDLESS Legend, 100% Orange Juice and Dragon Age: Inquisition are free to keeps
It's free game Friday! The sun is out shining so what a great day to sit inside and play some games to keep cool. Even cooler is that they're free to keep.
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS 3.6.3 Preview for Steam Deck up, plus a new stable Steam Client Update for all
Valve released another two updates recently. The first is SteamOS 3.6.3 Preview for Steam Deck continuing to fix up issues, and a stable Steam Client Update for desktop PCs and Steam Deck.