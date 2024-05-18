today's howtos
nixCraft ☛ TCPDump: Capture and Record Specific Protocols / Port Traffic
How do I capture a specific protocol or port, such as 80 (HTTP) or 443 (HTTPS), using the TCPDump tool under Linux/UNIX? How do I record traffic with TCPDump and find problems later on with my network or server issues? Let's dive into the nitty-gritty of capturing and analyzing your network traffic for trapshooting network and server issues.
H2S Media ☛ Installing PHP ImageMagick on Ubuntu 24.04 Server Noble LTS
Looking for commands to install the PHP Imagick module on Ubuntu 24.04 server Linux, then here are the steps to follow.
Linux Journal ☛ Understanding Ownership and Access Control for Enhanced Security
In the digital age, securing files and controlling access to them is paramount. File permissions play a crucial role in maintaining the integrity and confidentiality of data. This article delves into the intricacies of file permissions, ownership, and access control, providing a guide to understanding and managing these aspects effectively.