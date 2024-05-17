In Denmark, Like in Most of the World, Vista 11 Market Share is Collapsing and More People Install GNU/Linux on New PCs (That's Why Microsoft is Trying to Boot-lock PCs With UEFI)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 17, 2024,

updated May 17, 2024



Yesterday: GNU/Linux Grows in Denmark, But Much of That is ChromeOS, Which Means No Freedom

TODAY we take a quick look at this data (derived from here). We may choose to interpret that as Vista 11 (Windows 11) PCs being abandoned or converted to something else, typically GNU/Linux. Given the figures shown above, this seems plausible if not highly probable. In the figure below notice how Vista 11's share goes down, not up, over time. █