Over the past few years, I've built several different interactive embedding visualizations. I have a big interest in exploring and understanding things in a free-form manner, and these kinds of tools feel to me like an extremely effective way of facilitating that sort of experience.

My work in this area started out as an experiment using data I collected for a different project. I then repeated it for other similar projects, tweaking the implementation based on the good/bad parts of the earlier efforts.

"After completing my most recent attempt, I believe I've come up with a solid process for building high-quality interactive embedding visualizations for a variety of different kinds of entity relationship data."

I've compiled details about the whole process from start to finish along with my personal observations about what works and what doesn't here. My hope is that it will be interesting or useful to anyone looking to build similar kinds of tools themselves.