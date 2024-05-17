Programming Leftovers
HaikuOS ☛ [GSoC 2024] Enhancing Tracker: Next-Gen Find Window and Functionalities
Hey There!
My name is Calisto Abel Mathias, and I am excited to introduce myself as a first-year undergraduate student at the National University of Technology in Karnataka, India. I am honored to have been accepted into the Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code (GSoC) program for 2024 under the mentorship of the Haiku project. A huge thanks to my two mentors - Niels and Humdinger for embarking on this journey with me.
Rlang ☛ Shiny and Beyond: Mastering Interactive Web Applications with R and Appsilon Packages
In today’s data-driven world, the ability to create dynamic, interactive web applications is a highly valuable skill. Shiny, a package developed by RStudio, provides an elegant framework for building such applications using R. It enables data scientists and analysts to transform their analyses into interactive experiences, making data insights accessible and engaging. This article series will guide you through mastering Shiny, starting with the basics and gradually introducing more advanced concepts and tools, including powerful packages from Appsilon that enhance Shiny’s capabilities.
Lykolux ☛ A (big) list of Rust lang resources
As I learn Rust step by step, I’ve listed some useful resources along the way. Hey it’s useful to have a toolbox under one’s arm.
Armin Ronacher ☛ Using Rust Macros for Custom VTables
What do we learn from this? Not sure. I at least learned that just because Rust tells you that you cannot make something into an object does not mean that you actually can't. It just requires some creativity and the willingness to actually use unsafe code. Another thing is that this yet again makes a pretty good argument in favor of compile time introspection. Zig programmers will laugh / cry about this since comptime is a much more powerful system to make something like this work compared to the ridiculous macro abuse necessary in Rust.
Rlang ☛ Logistic Function in R
In this tutorial, we will explore the logistic functions in R, including the density, cumulative distribution function, quantile function, and random number generation.
We will use the dlogis, plogis, qlogis, and rlogis functions to demonstrate each of these functions.
Dan Slimmon ☛ Ask questions first, shoot later
Incident response comprises two intertwined, but distinct, activities: diagnosing and fixing. This point is illustrated in David Woods’ 1995 paper, Cognitive demands and activities in dynamic fault management: abductive reasoning and disturbance management (which uses the term “response planning” for what I’m calling “fixing”): [...]
Casey Primozic ☛ What I've Learned Building Interactive Embedding Visualizations - Casey Primozic's Homepage
Over the past few years, I've built several different interactive embedding visualizations. I have a big interest in exploring and understanding things in a free-form manner, and these kinds of tools feel to me like an extremely effective way of facilitating that sort of experience.
My work in this area started out as an experiment using data I collected for a different project. I then repeated it for other similar projects, tweaking the implementation based on the good/bad parts of the earlier efforts.
"After completing my most recent attempt, I believe I've come up with a solid process for building high-quality interactive embedding visualizations for a variety of different kinds of entity relationship data."
I've compiled details about the whole process from start to finish along with my personal observations about what works and what doesn't here. My hope is that it will be interesting or useful to anyone looking to build similar kinds of tools themselves.
Modus Create LLC ☛ Nickel: Toward a Programmable LSP for Configurations
At this point, you might have heard about our Nickel configuration language, if only because we love to write about it now and then (if not, you can start with our introductory series, although it’s not required for this post). Nickel ships with a language server, often abusively called LSP, which is the piece of software answering various requests emitted from your code editor, such as auto-completion, go-to-definition, error diagnostics, and so on. In this post, I want to explore how a new and long-awaited feature of the Nickel language server (NLS) which landed in the 1.5 version, live contracts checking, turns out to enable a new powerful paradigm for developer experience: the programmable LSP.
Ruby 3.4.0 preview1 Released
We are pleased to announce the release of Ruby 3.4.0-preview1.
Buttondown ☛ What I look for in empirical software papers
Behind on the talk and still reading a lot of research papers on empirical software engineering (ESE). Evaluating a paper studying software engineers is a slightly different skill than evaluating other kinds of CS papers, which feel a little closer to hard sciences or mathematics. So even people used to grinding through type theory or Hey Hi (AI) papers can find ESE studies offputting.
So here are some of my thoughts on how I approach it. This is mostly unedited and unorganized, just getting my thoughts down.
Silicon Angle ☛ JetBrains releases Aqua, a development environment for test automation
Professional software development tools company JetBrains s.r.o today announced the official release of Aqua, the first development environment explicitly for helping streamline the software testing process by helping design test automation. Aqua allows test automation engineers and developers to build all manner of tests quickly during their software development process.
Qt ☛ Qt Online Installer and Qt Installer Framework 4.8.0 Released
We have released Qt Online Installer and Qt Installer Framework 4.8.0 today. The release provides several bug fixes. Most important fixes are as follows: [...]
Andy Wingo: on hoot, on boot
I realized recently that I haven’t been writing much about the Hoot Scheme-to-WebAssembly compiler. Upon reflection, I have been too conscious of its limitations to give it verbal tribute, preferring to spend each marginal hour fixing bugs and filling in features rather than publicising progress.
In the last month or so, though, Hoot has gotten to a point that pleases me. Not to the point where I would say “accept no substitutes” by any means, but good already for some things, and worth writing about.
So let’s start today by talking about bootie. Boot, I mean! The boot, the boot, the boot of Hoot.
hoot boot: temporal tunnel
The first axis of boot is time.
Perl / Raku
Perl ☛ This is Your Opportunity to Sponsor the Perl and Raku Conference 2024
It’s Year 26 and We Want to Display Your Logo
The Perl and Raku Conference (now in its 26th year) would not exist without sponsors. Above, you’ll see a screen shot from Curtis Poe’s Perl’s new object-oriented syntax is coming, but what’s next? talk at last year’s conference in Toronto.
Rust
Sam Thursfield: Status update, 16/05/2024 – Learning Async Rust
This is another month where too many different things happened to stick them all in one post together. So here’s a ramble on Rust, and there’s more to come in a follow up post.
I first started learning Rust in late 2020. It took 3 attempts before I could start to make functional commandline apps, and the current outcome of this is the ssam_openqa tool, which I work on partly to develop my Rust skills. This month I worked on some intrusive changes to finally start using async Rust in the program.
-
Education
RIPE ☛ RIPE Chair Team Reports - Looking Forward to RIPE 88
Just one week to go until RIPE 88 kicks off in Kraków. Here are some highlights and topics you can expect to be discussed at the meeting.
Rlang ☛ Gergely Daróczi’s Journey: Empowering R Users in Hungary
Gergely Daróczi, the founder and organizer of the Budapest Users of R Network, updated the R Consortium about the group’s recent activities. Last year, Gergely discussed the group’s inception, and the challenges faced by the group during the pandemic. The group has now resumed in-person meetings, followed by networking sessions. The recent events organized by the group have focused on bioinformatics, large language models, and mathematical modeling.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
Phil Eaton ☛ Implementing MVCC and major SQL transaction isolation levels
In this post we'll build a database in 400 lines of code with basic support for five standard SQL transaction levels: Read Uncommitted, Read Committed, Repeatable Read, Snapshot Isolation and Serializable. We'll use multi-version concurrency control (MVCC) and optimistic control (OCC) to accomplish this. The goal isn't to be perfect but to explain the basics in a minimal way.
