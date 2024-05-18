"The @ASDGovAu Australian Cyber Security Centre is aware of the incident and the @AusFedPolice is investigating.

"We are in the very preliminary stages of our response and there is limited detail to share at this stage, but I will continue to provide updates as we progress while working closely with the affected commercial organisation to address the impacts caused by the incident."

The MediSecure statement said the company took its legal and ethical obligations seriously and appreciated this information would be of concern.

"MediSecure is actively assisting the Australian Digital Health Agency and the National Cyber Security Co-ordinator to manage the impacts of the incident. MediSecure has also notified the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner and other key regulators," it said.

"MediSecure understands the importance of transparency and will provide further updates via our website as soon as more information becomes available. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time."