EasyOS Updates
Barry Kauler ☛ Snapshot exclusions bug fix
This is a serious bug, when taking a snaphot. It explains why some users have reported things disappearing, that really puzzled me. Forum member Caramel spotted this bug:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?t=11559
He posted some code that was where the bug was. I saw a problem with that code and fixed it. But Caramel insisted that it was still not fixed.
Barry Kauler ☛ Kernel AMD GPU disaster fixed
I posted about getting a black screen when the 'amdgpu' kernel module loads, for 5.15.150 and later kernel:
There are three guys who did amdgpu commits between 5.15.149 and 5.15.150, so I sent an email to them explaining the problem. One of those guys (Armin Wolf) responded, giving me basic instructions how to use "git bisect" to identify which commit has caused the problem. I did that, here is a summary of the steps: [...]