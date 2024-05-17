posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 17, 2024



Quoting: Fedora 38 End of Life On May 21, 2024: Upgrade Now! —

Fedora Linux 38 will reach its end of life on May 21, 2024 and no longer receive updates or support of any kind. This includes security patches, bug fixes, and software upgrades.

After this date, the Fedora Project team will cease pushing updates to the Fedora 38 stable release.

However, the Fedora Linux 39 version will continue getting updates until approximately one month after Fedora Linux 41 becomes available. You can find the full maintenance schedule for Fedora releases on the project's official wiki.