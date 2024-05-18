today's howtos
-
Unix Men ☛ Troubleshooting Guide: Cannot Connect to the Docker Daemon
Have you encountered the following error while using Docker? The “Cannot connect to the Docker daemon” error is a common issue that can be a tad bit frustrating to many Docker users. The error in particular is not as complex as it seems, however even the best developer can get stuck occasionally.
-
Andreas Haerter: Using the ATEN CV211 (all-in-one KVM adapter) with Fedora Linux
The ATEN CV211 is an all-in-one KVM (Keyboard, Video, Mouse) adapter that turns your laptop into a KVM console, combining the functionality of a wormhole switch, capture box, external DVD-ROM, keyboard, mouse, and monitor, all in one compact and convenient unit. I really like the hardware in daily operations, especially when I have to a takeover new environments with “historically grown” cabling.
-
Linuxiac ☛ How to Install VirtualBox 7 on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Follow our step-by-step guide to easily install VirtualBox on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) and start virtualizing your systems today!
-
RoseHosting ☛ How to create a symlink on Linux
Because everything in GNU/Linux is treated as a file, using links adds flexibility to create mappings to certain files [...]
-
nixCraft ☛ How to find ulimit for user on Linux
How can I find the correct ulimit values for a user account or process on GNU/Linux systems?
-
It's FOSS ☛ Installing ONLYOFFICE on Ubuntu [Ed: But is is proprietary]
ONLYOFFICE is an open source office software. Initially started as an enterprise-focused online collaboration tool, it now offers desktop tools for individuals that can be used offline as well.
Want to try it? There are many ways to use ONLYOFFICE on Linux.
There are Snap, Flatpak and AppImage packages available.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Install LibreOffice Office Suite in Ubuntu 24.04
This is a beginner’s guide shows how to install (or Remove) the popular LibreOffice Office Suite in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. LibreOffice is a free open-source office suite, that works in Linux, Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, and ChromeOS. It includes a word processor, spreadsheet program, presentation, vector graphics editor, math app, and database management program.