Applications: Penetration Testing, Tor Browser, Ungoogled Chromium, Neovim, and More
-
TecMint ☛ 15 Best Kali Linux Web Penetration Testing Tools
As a security expert in charge of the security of your web applications, you need to be on top of your game with industry security tools to ensure the safety and integrity of your web applications.
-
Tor ☛ New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 13.5a8
Tor Browser 13.5a8 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Download latest Ungoogled Chromium
Forum member Federico requested this:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=119671#p119671
Yes, might as well go that extra step and also offer Ungoogled Chromium in the menu: [...]
-
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.20: GNU/Linux Kernel 6.9, SnowflakeOS, Nvidia GPU Handling and More
Is NixOS the new Arch Linux? Maybe.
-
LWN ☛ Neovim 0.10 released
Version 0.10 of the Vim-based text editor Neovim is now available. This release includes a new default color scheme, enhanced support for rendering multibyte characters, support for hyperlinks, system clipboard synchronization, and more. Many features have been deprecated in 0.10 and will be removed in future release.