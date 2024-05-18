posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 18, 2024



Quoting: Getting Started With Linux: Your Gateway to the Open-Source Realm | HackerNoon —

The majority of the masses use Windows as their primary operating system, and they aren’t even bothered about their digital footprint.

Because ever since people started using the internet, there have always been concerns about one’s privacy and digital security.

Thus, choosing an operating system that not only suits one’s needs but also delivers an uncompromising experience in terms of security and privacy supercharged by freedom of choice and absolute authority over the device can be challenging, especially for privacy-concerned users.