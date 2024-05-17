posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 17, 2024



Quoting: GNOME OS Migrates to Systemd-Sysupdate —

Everyone is familiar with GNOME but not so well with GNOME OS, so let’s first shed some light on it. It is not a full operating system in the traditional sense. Instead, it is a reference OS used primarily by developers to test and develop the GNOME desktop environment in real-time.

A key component of GNOME OS’s infrastructure is its use of OSTree, a tool that deploys and manages a read-only root filesystem. This setup allows for quick, delta-based updates and secure rollbacks, ensuring that even in its experimental phase, GNOME OS remains a robust environment for testing the latest innovations without risking system stability.