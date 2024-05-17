today's leftovers
Arduino ☛ Hey Google! Meet Arduino Cloud
We’re excited to announce that the Arduino Cloud now supports Google Home™! This means you can now interact with your devices simply through your Google Home Assistant: use voice commands, the Google Home app, or create new routines integrating Arduino solutions.
This new integration expands our ecosystem of compatible applications, which already includes Alexa. The process is similar, making it easy for you to connect your devices in the most natural way: just by talking!
The Register UK ☛ Raspberry Pi prepares to boot up a London listing
Raspberry Pi Ltd is considering an Initial Public Offering and today published figures showing just how important commercial customers have become to the company.
The confirmation came in an Expected Intention To Float announcement on the London Stock Exchange.
Openwashing
TechRepublic ☛ U.K.’s Hey Hi (AI) Safety Institute Launches Open-Source Testing Platform [Ed: Openwashing and buzzword nonsense]
Inspect is the first Hey Hi (AI) safety testing platform created by a state-backed body to be made freely available to the global Hey Hi (AI) community.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: Exploring the Adoption of Ubuntu in the Industrial Sector: A Comprehensive Analysis
In the rapidly evolving landscape of industrial operations, the adoption of technology plays a pivotal role in driving efficiency, productivity, and innovation. As industrial organizations seek to modernize their infrastructure, Ubuntu GNU/Linux emerges as a promising contender for powering the next generation of industrial systems and processes. In this comprehensive analysis, we delve deep into the potential of adopting Ubuntu in the industrial sector, exploring its promises, reliability, challenges, and the path forward for integration.
Audiocasts/Shows
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 559: Rainy WiFi Days
An RNG that runs in your brain, Going Stateless, SmolBSD, The Wi-Fi only works when it's raining, Wayland, where are we in 2024?, Omnios pxe booting, OpenBSD scripts to convert wg-quick VPN files, and more
Video ☛ Titus in the Hotseat on "Lunduke: The Alex Jones of Linux"
