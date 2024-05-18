today's leftovers
Daniel Stenberg ☛ curl, Tor, dot onion and SOCKS
You know Tor, but do you know SOCKS5? It is an old and simple protocol for setting up a connection and when using it, the client can decide to either pass on the full hostname it wants to connect to, or it can pass on the exact IP address.
TecMint ☛ Top 5 Open-Source Enterprise Software for Linux in 2024
Surprisingly, the vast variety of apps and programs available on Linux can satisfy the business needs of both small companies and big corporations with thousands of employees.
BSD
Undeadly ☛ sshd(8) split into multiple binaries
With the following commit, Damien Miller (djm@) commenced the process of splitting sshd(8) into multiple binaries: [...]
[Old] BSDly ☛ That grumpy BSD guy: What every IT person needs to know about OpenBSD
How to have fun with the world’s most important free software project
Audiocasts/Shows
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 271: Audio Delay In A Hose, Ribbon Cable Repair, And DIY Hacker Metrology
What did Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Al Williams find interesting on Hackaday this week? Well, honestly, all the posts, but they had to pick some to share with you in the podcast below. There’s news about SuperCon 2024, and failing insulin pumps. After a mystery sound, the guys jump into reverbing garden hoses, Z80s, and even ribbon cable repair.
