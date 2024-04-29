Mozilla on privacy and New Tab Wallpapers

In today’s digital age, an open and competitive ecosystem with a diverse range of players is essential for building a resilient economy. New products and ideas must have the opportunity to grow to give people meaningful choices. Yet, this reality often falls short due to the dominance of a handful of large companies that create walled gardens by self-preferencing their services over independent competitors – limiting choice and hampering innovation.

The UK’s Digital Markets, Competition, and Consumers Bill (DMCCB) offers a unique opportunity to break down these barriers, paving the way for a more competitive and consumer-centric digital market. On the competition side, the DMCCB offers flexibility in allowing for targeted codes of conduct to regulate the behaviour of dominant players. This agile and future-proof approach makes it unique in the ex-ante interventions being considered around the world to rein in abuse in digital markets. An example of what such a code of conduct might look like in practice is the voluntary commitments given by Surveillance Giant Google to the CMA in the Privacy Sandbox case.