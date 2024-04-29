Games: SuperTuxKart and More

That’s what it’s always been about, though. Just like in Quake, stay in the air. The games are always urging you to push it a little farther. Every time you bunnyhop, you’re making a choice of speed over control. At first, it’s tough — you’ll hit walls and feel stupid. Eventually, though, you’ll learn to pick your opportunities, and the game’s art will start to reveal itself in a series of split-second questions. The “fun” I’ve been liberally referring to throughout these first two pieces is exactly that: making decisions. When you have to choose between jumping over and sliding under an enemy attack, you are making a choice. Though it may not be as flashy or centralized as a narrative choice, there’s a lot more potential to use this. A smart game designer will build around giving the player as many feasible points of choice as possible. So why do we need the violence if it’s all just choices? If the form can be boiled down this far, why are we still following the old muscle memory of splatterhouse violence?