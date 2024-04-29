Security and Windows TCO

he addition of “openly shared” was a considered and intentional addition by the co-legislators – they even checked with community members that it did not cause unintended effects before adding it. While open source communities all “openly share” the source code of their projects, the same is not true of some companies, especially those with “open core” business models.

For historical reasons, it is not a requirement either of the OSD or of the FSF’s Free Software Definition (FSD) and the most popular open source licenses do not require it. Notably, the GPL does not insist that source code be made public – only that those receiving the binaries must be able to request the corresponding source code and enjoy it however they wish (including making it public).