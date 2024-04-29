Security and Windows TCO
Openly Shared
he addition of “openly shared” was a considered and intentional addition by the co-legislators – they even checked with community members that it did not cause unintended effects before adding it. While open source communities all “openly share” the source code of their projects, the same is not true of some companies, especially those with “open core” business models.
For historical reasons, it is not a requirement either of the OSD or of the FSF’s Free Software Definition (FSD) and the most popular open source licenses do not require it. Notably, the GPL does not insist that source code be made public – only that those receiving the binaries must be able to request the corresponding source code and enjoy it however they wish (including making it public).
Critical Security Update for Surveillance Giant Google Chrome: Implications & Recommendations
The release of Surveillance Giant Google Chrome 124 addresses four vulnerabilities, including a critical security flaw that can enable attackers to execute arbitrary code. Over the next few days or weeks, the Surveillance Giant Google Stable channel will be updated to 124.0.6367.78 for Linux. As security practitioners, GNU/Linux admins, infosec professionals, and sysadmins must be aware of the implications of such vulnerabilities and take appropriate action.
Windows TCO
Standard Chartered CEO on why cybersecurity has become a 'disproportionately huge topic' at board meetings
As CEO, Winters is less concerned about specific vulnerabilities or threat groups than he is about how cybercrime is evolving and how he can bake cybersecurity awareness into all aspects of the company. Cybersecurity "is religion here," said Winters, when discussing efforts to reduce the risk of phishing attacks.
Winters recently talked to Recorded Future News about the bank's approach to cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence, as well as how he's been able to influence cybersecurity culture at an 85,000-person company. The conversation below has been lightly edited for space and clarity.
Dutch cybersecurity experts warning companies about global ransomware attack
The gang penetrated the companies' networks because the companies used a Qlik Sense server. The Dutch experts said they discovered that many of these servers are vulnerable to ransomware attacks. The experts work for Delft security company Fox-IT, Northwave from Utrecht, Responders from Amsterdam, and ESET from Sliedrecht.
