Garuda Linux Releases "Bird of Prey" with Plasma 6 Integration
Garuda Linux has just released its latest version, “Bird of Prey,” marking the first update of 2024. If you’re not yet familiar with this distribution, let us briefly introduce you—it’s worth your attention.
Garuda is a rolling release Linux distro falling under the category of Arch-based ones, designed to deliver a user-friendly experience right out of the box. It distinguishes itself from similar distributions like Manjaro or EndeavourOS through its unique approach.
Here, you also get Calamares, an easy-to-use installer that provides seamless installation even for novice Linux users wishing to experience the Arch ecosystem. However, things are different from here on.
Many users who are looking for a user-friendly Arch-based Linux distribution usually end up with a distro like Garuda Linux, and I mean, who can blame them? Garuda Linux is so cool!
Last month, the project turned 4, marking a major milestone for the vibrant distro. But that's not all. We now have a new Garuda Linux release that has been given the codename “Bird of Prey”, derived not from Harley Quinn's escapades, but from the actual birds that hunt other vertebrates.