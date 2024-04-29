Garuda Linux Releases “Bird of Prey”

Garuda Linux has just released its latest version, “Bird of Prey,” marking the first update of 2024. If you’re not yet familiar with this distribution, let us briefly introduce you—it’s worth your attention.

Garuda is a rolling release Linux distro falling under the category of Arch-based ones, designed to deliver a user-friendly experience right out of the box. It distinguishes itself from similar distributions like Manjaro or EndeavourOS through its unique approach.

Here, you also get Calamares, an easy-to-use installer that provides seamless installation even for novice Linux users wishing to experience the Arch ecosystem. However, things are different from here on.