Distributions and Operating Systems: 10 Best GNU/Linux Distros, Univention Corporate Server 5.0-7, and Qubes OS 4.2.1-rc1

Univention Corporate Server (UCS) 5.0-7, the seventh patch-level release for Univention Corporate Server (UCS) 5.0, is now available. It encompasses all errata, bug fixes, and security updates released since version 5.0-6, including updates for OpenSSH, MariaDB, and the Linux kernel. Additionally, an exciting new feature has been introduced: the blocking of previously used values in UDM.

UCS 5.0-7 is available for update in the “Software Update” module and can be downloaded from our download area.