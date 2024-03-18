Distributions and Operating Systems: 10 Best GNU/Linux Distros, Univention Corporate Server 5.0-7, and Qubes OS 4.2.1-rc1
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 10 Best GNU/Linux Distros To Boost Up Your GNU/Linux Experience
Linux is a universal gift that has shaped our modern life. In today's world, we can't think of a single moment without technology. GNU/Linux has brought the most significant changes in the world of modern technology. But GNU/Linux was not like the way it is now.
Qubes OS 4.2.1-rc1 is available for testing
We’re pleased to announce that the first release candidate (RC) for Qubes OS 4.2.1 is now available for testing. This patch release aims to consolidate all the security patches, bug fixes, and other updates that have occurred since the release of Qubes 4.2.0. Our goal is to provide a secure and convenient way for users to install (or reinstall) the latest stable Qubes release with an up-to-date ISO. The ISO and associated verification files are available on the downloads page. For more information about the changes included in this version, see the full list of issues completed since the release of 4.2.0.
Univention Corporate Server 5.0-7
Univention Corporate Server (UCS) 5.0-7, the seventh patch-level release for Univention Corporate Server (UCS) 5.0, is now available. It encompasses all errata, bug fixes, and security updates released since version 5.0-6, including updates for OpenSSH, MariaDB, and the Linux kernel. Additionally, an exciting new feature has been introduced: the blocking of previously used values in UDM.
UCS 5.0-7 is available for update in the “Software Update” module and can be downloaded from our download area.