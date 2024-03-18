Security Leftovers
SANS ☛ Obfuscated Hexadecimal Payload, (Sat, Mar 16th)
This PE file contains an obfuscated hexadecimal-encoded payload. When I analyze it with base64dump.py searching for all supported encodings, a very long payload is detected: [...]
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ The India Initiative: An OpenSSF Awareness Program for a Secure Future
How does one ensure security of software being created as a global community with local focus in a landscape that is distributed technologically and extremely diversified culturally?
FSFE ☛ 2024-03-12 [Older] CRA & PLD: Liability rules with large exemptions for Free Software are introduced
Gizmodo ☛ 2024-03-11 [Older] Sydney Sweeney 'Leak' Malware Is Infecting the Horniest Parts of X/Twitter
CISA ☛ 2024-03-08 [Older] Apple Released Security Updates for Multiple Products
CISA ☛ 2024-03-14 [Older] Cisco Releases Security Updates for IOS XR Software
CISA ☛ 2024-03-14 [Older] CISA Releases Fifteen Industrial Control Systems Advisories
CISA ☛ 2024-03-14 [Older] Siemens SENTRON 7KM PAC3x20
CISA ☛ 2024-03-14 [Older] Siemens Solid Edge
CISA ☛ 2024-03-14 [Older] Siemens SINEMA Remote Connect Client
CISA ☛ 2024-03-14 [Older] Siemens RUGGEDCOM APE1808
CISA ☛ 2024-03-14 [Older] Siemens SIMATIC
CISA ☛ 2024-03-14 [Older] Siemens SCALANCE XB-200/XC-200/XP-200/XF-200BA/XR-300WG Family
CISA ☛ 2024-03-14 [Older] Siemens Siveillance Control
CISA ☛ 2024-03-14 [Older] Siemens RUGGEDCOM APE1808 with Fortigate NGFW Devices
CISA ☛ 2024-03-14 [Older] Softing edgeConnector
CISA ☛ 2024-03-14 [Older] Mitsubishi Electric MELSEC-Q/L Series
CISA ☛ 2024-03-12 [Older] CISA Publishes SCuBA Hybrid Identity Solutions Guidance
CISA ☛ 2024-03-12 [Older] CISA Releases One Industrial Control Systems Advisory
CISA ☛ 2024-03-12 [Older] Schneider Electric EcoStruxure Power Design
CISA ☛ 2024-03-12 [Older] Adobe Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products
CISA ☛ 2024-03-12 [Older] Fortinet Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products
CISA ☛ 2024-03-12 [Older] Microsoft Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products
Bleeping Computer ☛ 2024-03-13 [Older] Over 15,000 Hacked Roku Accounts Sold for 50 Cents Apiece
Computing UK ☛ Microsoft Patch Tuesday fixes two critical bugs [Ed: Probably a lot more, but they hide what actually changes and when]
Microsoft fixed 60 vulnerabilities, including 18 remote code execution flaws in its March Patch Tuesday update.
TechTarget ☛ March Patch Tuesday fixes critical Hyper-V vulnerabilities [Ed: Proprietary hypervisors with secret holes]
Microsoft also corrects a remote code execution flaw on Exchange Server and issues an advisory related to changes with an outdated file-scanning feature on the messaging platform.