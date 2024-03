Kile 2.9.95 / 3.0 beta 4 released

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 18, 2024



We have a release of Kile 2.9.95, also known as 3.0 beta 4! Earlier today, Michel Ludwig tagged the current Git master. This is the first beta release since October 2019. Beside the port to KDE Frameworks 6 and Qt 6, it provides a couple of new features and bug fixes.

