131,072 Club

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 02, 2024,

updated Mar 02, 2024



LAST year our site had been added to 250kb.club - a list of sites compact or fast enough to qualify (latency can be associated with round-trip speeds, not just page size). We made further improvements, but it's still above 217 (215 is 32,768 and 217 is 131,072). But this partly depends on how many pages we add per day and thus, how many links make the cut (appearing in the front page). The latest snapshot measures us near the cutoff point for 125kb:

We're still working to make the site leaner and faster. It's obviously faster for us who access it from England because it is hosted in England. We don't have a cross-national CDN and we prefer it that way. It's better for privacy and for autonomy. It is also harder to censor (fewer layers). █