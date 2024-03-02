Track Your Meds: Dosage, the Open-Source Linux App

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 02, 2024



There have been days in my life where I have forgotten to take important medication and dietary supplements due to being caught up with my daily chores.

But, I know that skipping medications that are essential to one's physical and mental wellbeing is not a great idea, and constantly forgetting to take your meds will most likely worsen your condition.

That stops now! I came across a nice reminder app called “Dosage” for Linux that is geared towards managing and tracking one's medications. Let's dive in!

Read on