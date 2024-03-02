New Accessible-Coconut version 22.04.03 released!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 02, 2024



Dear All,

It is evident from the feedback received over the past few years that the Accessible-Coconut GNU/Linux operating system represents a significant advancement in enhancing the lives of individuals with visual impairments. Zendalona is pleased to announce the release of Accessible-Coconut 22.04.03, which integrates all the valuable feedback provided by our users. Such responses are expected to continue.

The new version comes with two interesting new games: Maths-Tutor and Snakes-and-Ladders.

Additional updates in the new version encompass system upgrades, enhanced support for Pidgin Telegram via libpurple-telegram-tdlib, updates to Coco-Patcher, fixes for eBook-speaker, and refreshed files within the User-Guide.

We are thrilled to announce that Zendalona has been accepted into Google Summer of Code (GSoC) 2024! This presents a significant opportunity to empower students and drive forward open-source development, particularly in the realm of accessibility.

Download link: https://sourceforge.net/projects/accessible-coconut/files/latest/download

To gain knowledge on installation procedures, fundamental operations, shortcuts, installed applications, and more, please refer to the online user guide: https://zendalona.com/accessible-coconut-user-guide/

Accessible-Coconut Forum: https://groups.google.com/forum/#!forum/accessible-coconut

Website link: https://zendalona.com/

Telegram group link: https://t.me/accessible_coconut

Donation page link: https://zendalona.com/donations/

Video Tutorials link: https://www.youtube.com/@zendalona/videos

Sincerely,

Zendalona team.

