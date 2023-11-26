BSD Stories and News
-
BSD
-
Nico Cartron ☛ No, FreeBSD 14.0 has not reached its EoL :)
The FreeBSD Update metadata includes the release End-of-Life date; but the wrong value got inserted when the FreeBSD Update bits were put together for FreeBSD 14.0-RELEASE. Just ignore the warning; it will go away with the value being corrected along with the first Security Advisory or Errata Notice."
-
OpenBSD ☛ Towards running a Wayland Compositor on OpenBSD [PDF]
Even on Linux, Wayland still has a number of rough edges
-
-
FreshPorts
-
Dan Langille ☛ Figuring out the upgrade path for AWS RDS from PostgreSQL 12.14 to PostgreSQL 16.1
These are my notes on figuring out an upgrade path for the FreshPorts PostgreSQL 12.14 database hosted on Amazon RDS.
-