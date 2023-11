PipeWire Hits 1.0.0 with Improved JACK and Buffer Optimizations

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 26, 2023



PipeWire, the cutting-edge audio and video server for Linux systems designed to provide a modern and versatile multimedia processing framework, has reached a significant milestone with the release of version 1.0.0.

This update represents a significant step forward in Linux audio technology, promising improved performance, reliability, and a host of new features while maintaining API and ABI compatibility with its 0.3.x predecessors.

