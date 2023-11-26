Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Lionel Dricot ☛ Announcing Offpunk 2.0
I’m happy to announce the release, last week, of Offpunk 2.0.
Offpunk is an offline-first command-line browser/RSS reader. You control it by typing command and it maintains a cache of all the networked resources to allow you to access them offline indefinitely.
If a non-cached resource is tentatively accessed, the URL is marked as to be fetched later. Running periodically "offpunk --sync" will fetch those resources and add them to your "tour" to remind you that you wanted to access it.
Ruben Schade ☛ Engaging more with the Fediverse and IndieWeb
It’s been so much fun seeing independent movements such as the Fediverse and the broader IndieWeb gain traction in recent years. They’re not just reactions or counterpoints to dystopian commercial sites, they’re proof that we can build a vibrant, sustainable web without insidious inventions like tracking, “engagement”, and malware disguised as advertising.
Thinking back, it reminds me of those early days of the blogosphere. Anyone could write, link to, and share ideas thanks to tools like pingback and RSS. All this technology still exists, but is being expanded upon by a new generation. It makes me smile just writing this.
Debian ☛ Debian GNU/Linux: mips64el marked as out-of-sync architecture
Hi,
due to the ongoing shortage of buildd resources for mips64el, we have marked mips64el as out-of-sync architecture in britney's config. (We are aware that there are some oddities yet to be fixed, but we are working on it.) Practically this means that migration to testing won't wait for mips64el builds and that MA: may get out-of-sync until the mips64el builds are available.
For the future of mips64el as release architecture in trixie, we will closely monitor the buildd situation. Without the required buildd resources to keep up with the demand in unstable, (old)stable and for security uploads, the architecture is not suitable as release architecture.
Cheers
Licensing / Legal
[Old] Rohan Kumar ☛ The limited utility of the phrase “GNU/Linux”
Let’s talk about why not to use the term “GNU/Linux”.
