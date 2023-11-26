Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

I’m happy to announce the release, last week, of Offpunk 2.0.

Offpunk is an offline-first command-line browser/RSS reader. You control it by typing command and it maintains a cache of all the networked resources to allow you to access them offline indefinitely.

If a non-cached resource is tentatively accessed, the URL is marked as to be fetched later. Running periodically "offpunk --sync" will fetch those resources and add them to your "tour" to remind you that you wanted to access it.