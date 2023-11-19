Linux Plumbers Conference and Tomeu Vizoso's Work on Linux Graphics
Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) ☛ Linux Plumbers Conference: Linux Plumbers Conference in Austria Next year
The current plan is to be co-located in Vienna with OSS-EU. We don’t have exact dates to give (still finding conference space) but it will be three days on the week of 16 September.
Tomeu Vizoso: Etnaviv NPU update 11: Now twice as fast!
< This update's highlight is that last week I finally got the TP jobs working, which allows us to make the tensor manipulation in the HW, removing 18ms from the tensor preprocessing. We can currently use them for transposing tensors from the format that TensorFlow prefers to that which the HW expects and the other way around, and for lowering strided convolutions to regular ones.