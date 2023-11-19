Security Leftovers
-
Security Week ☛ CISA Warns of Attacks Exploiting Sophos Web Appliance Vulnerability
CISA adds Sophos, Oracle and Abusive Monopolist Microsoft product security holes to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog.
-
Bruce Schneier ☛ Ransomware Gang Files SEC Complaint
A ransomware gang, annoyed at not being paid, filed an SEC complaint against its victim for not disclosing its security breach within the required four days.
This is over the top, but is just another example of the extreme pressure ransomware gangs put on companies after seizing their data. Gangs are now going through the data, looking for particularly important or embarrassing pieces of data to threaten executives with exposing. I have heard stories of executives’ families being threatened, of consensual porn being identified (people regularly mix work and personal email) and exposed, and of victims’ customers and partners being directly contacted. Ransoms are in the millions, and gangs do their best to ensure that the pressure to pay is intense...
-
SANS ☛ Phishing page with trivial anti-analysis features, (Fri, Nov 17th)
-
SANS ☛ Quasar RAT Delivered Through Updated SharpLoader, (Sat, Nov 18th)