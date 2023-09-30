Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

RPMs of PHP version 8.2.11 are available in remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 37 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in remi-php82 repository for EL 7.

RPMs of PHP version 8.1.24 are available in remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 37 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in remi-php81 repository for EL 7.