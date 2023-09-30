Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
-
Remi Collet: PHP version 8.1.24 and 8.2.11
RPMs of PHP version 8.2.11 are available in remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 37 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in remi-php82 repository for EL 7.
RPMs of PHP version 8.1.24 are available in remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 37 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in remi-php81 repository for EL 7.
-
Put your coding skills to work at the CodeShift hackathon
CodeShift is a hackathon that brings together developers from all over the world to demonstrate their skills and creativity using Red Hat's cloud-native application development platform.
-
Fedora Magazine: Contribute to Fedora 39 Upgrade, Virtualization, and Cloud Test Day
Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora before, this is a perfect way to get started.