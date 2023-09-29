Today in Techrights
- Objections to binutils CoC
- LXO response to proposed Code of Conduct
- Richard Stallman's Public Talk in GNU's 40th Anniversary Ceremony
- Out now
- Conde Nast (Reddit), Which Endlessly Defamed Richard Stallman and Had Paid Salaries to Microsoft-Connected Pedophiles, Says You Must Be Over 18 to See 'Stallman Was Right'
- Does this get in the way of their Bill Gates-sponsored "Bill Gates says" programme/schedule?
- Microsoft GitHub Exposé — In the Alex Graveley Case, His Lawyer, Rick Cofer, Appears to Have Bribed the DA to Keep Graveley (and Others) Out of Prison
- Is this how one gets out of prison? Hire the person who bribes the DA?
- A 'Code of Conduct' Typically Promoted by Criminal Corporations to Protect Crimes From Scrutiny
- We saw this in action last week
- Techrights Extends Wishes of Good Health to Richard M. Stallman
- Richard Stallman has cancer
- endsoftwarepatents.org Still Going, Some Good News From Canada
- a blow to software patents in Canada
- The Debian Project Leader said the main thing Debian lacked was more contributors
- IRC Proceedings: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- IRC logs for Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Links 28/09/2023: Openwashing and Patent Spam as 'News'
- Links 28/09/2023: Preparing Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.9 and 9.3 Beta
- We Need to Liberate the Client Side and Userspace Too
- Lots of work remains to be done
- Recent IRC Logs (Since Site Upgrade)
- better late than never
- Techrights Videos Will be Back Soon
- We want do publish video without any of the underlying complexity and this means changing some code
- Microsoft is Faking Its Financial Performance, Buying Companies Helps Perpetuate the Big Lies (or Pass the Debt Around)
- Our guess is that Microsoft will keep pretending to be huge, even as the market share of Windows (and other things) continues to decrease
- Techrights Will Tell the Story (Until Next Year!) of How Since 2022 It Has Been Under a Coordinated Attack by a Horde of Vandals and Nutcases
- People like these belong in handcuffs and behind bars (sometimes they are) and our readers still deserve to know the full story. It's a cautionary tale for other groups and sites
- Why It Became Essential to Split GNU/Linux Stories from the Rest
- These sites aren't babies anymore. In terms of age, they're already adults.
- Losses and Gains in an Age of Oligarchy - A Techrights Perspective
- If you don't even try to fix something, there's not even a chance it'll get fixed
- Google (and the Likes Of It) Will Cause Catastrophic Information Loss Rather Than Organise the World's Information
- Informational and cultural losses due to technological plunder
- Links 28/09/2023: GNOME 45 Release Party, 'Smart' Homes Orphaned
- Security Leftovers
- Xen, breaches, and more
- GNOME Console Won’t Support Color Palettes or Profiles; Will Support Esperanto
- Let's Hope GNU Makes it to 100
- Can GNU still be in active use in 2083? Maybe.
- GNU is 40, Linux is Just 32
- Today it's exactly 40 years since Richard Stallman sent a message regarding GNU
- GNU/Linux and Free Software News Mostly in Tux Machines Now
- We've split the coverage
- Links 27/09/2023: GNOME Raves and Firefox 118
- Links 27/09/2023: 3G Phase-Out, Monopolies, and Exit of Rupert Murdoch
- IBM Took a Man’s Voice, Pitting Him Against His Own Work, While Companies Profit from Low-Effort Garbage Generated by Bots and “Self-Service”
