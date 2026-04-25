news
Web Browsers: Incognito Mode Myths Debunked, Firefox Has Quietly Integrated Brave's Adblock Engine, Configuring Firefox
-
Bhaskar English ☛ Incognito Mode Myths Debunked | Browsing Privacy Truth Revealed
Many people think incognito mode makes them invisible online. But the truth is much simpler and a bit surprising. While private browsing can hide some activity, it doesn’t make you anonymous on the internet.
Let’s break down what incognito mode actually does and where its limits begin.
-
Mozilla
-
It's FOSS ☛ Firefox Has Quietly Integrated Brave's Adblock Engine
Mozilla shipped it in Firefox 149 without a mention in the release notes.
-
KHM ☛ Configuring Firefox
Now much easier thanks to preferences via policies.json! For the old instructions, which include support for Android stuff, you can read the old manual approach. Going forward, you can contribute to the maintenance of this file here.
This is the bare minimum necessary to configure Firefox so that it behaves in a reasonable manner. This document was last updated on 23 April 2026 and was last tested with a clean install of Firefox 149. Thanks to those who send corrections (this means you, prahou)!
-