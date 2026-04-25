After a few months of running AS201379 on the public internet, the obvious next experiment was DN42 - the parallel, hobbyist-run BGP network that mirrors the structure of the real internet but lives entirely on private address space, glued together by WireGuard tunnels. It runs the same protocols, presents the same operational challenges, and uses many of the same configuration patterns. The difference is that you can break things at three in the morning without anyone losing access to anything important.

The moment it felt real wasn’t a routing-table dump or a show ip bgp summary - it was an https:// URL that worked from somewhere it had no business working from. From a shell on the other side of the DN42 mesh: [...]