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This Week in GNOME and Goblint Notes
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This Week in GNOME ☛ This Week in GNOME: #246 Offline Dictionaries
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 17 to April 24.
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GNOME ☛ Jonathan Blandford: Goblint Notes
I was excited to see Bilal’s announcement of goblint, and I’ve spent the past week getting Crosswords to work with it. This is a tool I’ve always wanted and I’m pretty convinced it will be a great boon for the GNOME ecosystem. I’m posting my notes in hope that more people try it out: [...]