news
K Desktop Environment/KDE: Krita Monthly Report, Automatic Brightness in Plasma, and Qt No Contextless Connect
-
Krita ☛ Krita Monthly Report - April 2026
Krita 5.3.0/6.0.0 is here, and 5.3.1/6.0.1 followed soon after.
Krita 5.3.0/6.0.0 Released!
Krita 5.3.0/6.0.0 has finally been released!
-
Automatic brightness in Plasma
As an exception to my usual posts, this time I’ll write about a feature that’s already released. Since Plasma 6.6, you can enable automatic brightness in the display settings… let’s take a look at how it works, and why it took so long to make it happen.
-
Kai Uwe ☛ Qt No Contextless Connect
As many long running projects, Qt too over the years has accumulated some Hey Hi (AI) that in hindsight are deemed unsafe or sub-optimal. For example, Qt by default implicitly converts const char* to QString. While that usually only incurs a runtime overhead, maybe encoding problems, but also admittedly less cluttered code, there’s other Hey Hi (AI) that can backfire in more subtle ways. One such API is doing a “context-less connect”.