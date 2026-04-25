As many long running projects, Qt too over the years has accumulated some Hey Hi (AI) that in hindsight are deemed unsafe or sub-optimal. For example, Qt by default implicitly converts const char* to QString. While that usually only incurs a runtime overhead, maybe encoding problems, but also admittedly less cluttered code, there’s other Hey Hi (AI) that can backfire in more subtle ways. One such API is doing a “context-less connect”.