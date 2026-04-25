news
Kernel Space: Ceph, Slop Thrown Into Linux Without Audits, Useful Code Abandoned Based on Unverified Bot 'Audits'
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Paul Heinlein ☛ Of IAM and Ceph Accounts
Beginning with release 19.2.0 (codenamed “Squid”), the Ceph Object Gateway, Ceph’s S3-workalike feature, supports user accounts “as an optional feature to enable the self-service management of Users, Groups and Roles similar to those in AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM).”
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XDA ☛ AI coding is now a core part of Linux's development, but I'm not worried [Ed: Quality thrown out the window]
Recently, the Linux coding documentation was updated to state that AI-generated code can be submitted to the kernel, and while I was originally apprehensive about the idea, now I'm not so worried.
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TechSpot ☛ Linux may drop legacy network drivers amid surge in AI-generated bug reports
Despite not being truly "intelligent" or reliable for building entirely new software projects, generative AI tools have become extremely popular among the "vibe coding" crowd. However, Linux developers are now facing a growing problem as AI tools are increasingly surfacing issues in long-standing networking code.
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Open Source For U ☛ Linux Maintainers Target Old Drivers As AI Reports Rise [Ed: Slop companies paid LF to participate in what now culls a lot of Linux. Microsoft led those companies.]
If accepted, the proposal would modify 40 files and remove more than 27,000 lines of code affecting hardware from vendors including 3Com, Novell, Cirrus Logic and Fujitsu.
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The Register UK ☛ More ancient Linux device support faces the chop [Ed: Microsoft paid for this; thankfully Liam Proven deliberately avoids using the term "AI"]
Bot-powered bug-busting is in the news of late, with scary-sounding reports of automated tools detecting flaws and vulnerabilities far faster than any unaided humans. Some of these are long-standing howlers, such as a 27-year-old bug in OpenBSD and a 23-year-old flaw in the Linux in-kernel NFS code. Even stable-kernel supremo Greg Kroah-Hartman says it works.