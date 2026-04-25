Kernel Space: Ceph, Slop Thrown Into Linux Without Audits, Useful Code Abandoned Based on Unverified Bot 'Audits'

Bot-powered bug-busting is in the news of late, with scary-sounding reports of automated tools detecting flaws and vulnerabilities far faster than any unaided humans. Some of these are long-standing howlers, such as a 27-year-old bug in OpenBSD and a 23-year-old flaw in the Linux in-kernel NFS code. Even stable-kernel supremo Greg Kroah-Hartman says it works.