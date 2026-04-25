Ready to graduate from Linux Mint? These 3 distros are perfect for intermediate users

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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 25, 2026



Quoting: 3 Linux distros for intermediate users —

Linux Mint is a great place to start—but at some point, it stops being enough. Maybe you want newer packages, or maybe you want more control over your system. Either way, Mint can start to feel limiting, and you might find yourself wanting to distro-hop in search of something new and exciting. Here are three intermediate distros that offer more flexibility without overwhelming you with complexity.