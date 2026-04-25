Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

Sometimes it seems like single-board computers (SBCs) have all the fun in the world of embedded electronics. Sure, microcontrollers can blink LEDs, drive displays, and read sensors with the best of them — but it usually takes a complex development toolchain and a slog through mountains of C++ code to make it happen. SBCs, on the other hand, offer a full operating system that you can interact with just like on your desktop machine. That can make it much quicker and simpler to get things done.