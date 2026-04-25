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Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
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CNX Software ☛ Argon Industria HMI 5C – An industrial aluminum enclosure for the 5-inch Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2
The Argon Industria HMI 5C is an industrial-grade aluminum enclosure designed to house a Raspberry Pi 5 and the 5-inch variant of the Pi Touch Display 2, turning it into a compact Human Machine Interface (HMI) system for control panels, automation interfaces, and embedded display applications. The enclosure supports VESA and panel mounting with a soft foam gasket design, with access to USB, Ethernet, HDMI, and GPIO ports via an internal IO board that reroutes connections (including converting micro-HDMI to full-size HDMI), and includes cable punch-outs for clean installation. The design allows HAT expansion (when the cooling column is removed), PCIe-based M.2 NVMe storage expansion, and compatibility with various other modules.
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Hackster ☛ A Linux-Like OS for the Arduino UNO - Hackster.io
Sometimes it seems like single-board computers (SBCs) have all the fun in the world of embedded electronics. Sure, microcontrollers can blink LEDs, drive displays, and read sensors with the best of them — but it usually takes a complex development toolchain and a slog through mountains of C++ code to make it happen. SBCs, on the other hand, offer a full operating system that you can interact with just like on your desktop machine. That can make it much quicker and simpler to get things done.
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Education
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Raspberry Pi ☛ Pay what you want for a bundle of books and support the Raspberry Pi Foundation
We’ve teamed up with Humble Bundle once again to let you name your own price for a bundle of Raspberry Pi Press e-books. With this bundle, you’ll receive DRM-free electronic copies of a selection of our titles, and your purchase will support the Raspberry Pi Foundation‘s work to help young people realise their potential through computing.
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