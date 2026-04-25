news
Fedora, Red Hat, and Flathub
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Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: 🎲 PHP version 8.4.21RC1 and 8.5.6RC1
Release Candidate versions are available in the testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS / Alma / Rocky and other clones) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for parallel installation, the perfect solution for such tests, and as base packages.
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Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Community Update – Week 17 2026
This is a report created by CLE Team, which is a team containing community members working in various Fedora groups for example Infrastructure, Release Engineering, Quality etc. This team is also moving forward some initiatives inside Fedora project.
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Red Hat ☛ From 200 lines to 15: How Helion is rewriting the rules of GPU programming
The evolution of programming efficient GPU kernels has led to a continuous push towards higher levels of abstraction, moving developer focus from hardware management to computational logic. CUDA provides maximum control, with developers manually managing every detail like thread blocks, memory access, synchronization, and index calculations.
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Opera GX finally on Flathub and Snap Store - Linux just got easier
Opera GX is now available on Flathub and the Snap Store, completing Linux distribution support for the gaming browser used by 30 million players worldwide.