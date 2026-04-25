today's leftovers

ThinkPads: Why do they have a cult following? What do they offer that your current laptop doesn't? They're more than mere specs; for some, they're a passion. It's a strange affinity to truly love a brand of laptop, but some swear by it—and I have five reasons.

ThinkPads are one of the most recognizable laptops out there. They've been around for decades and adored by many. In the Linux world, ThinkPads are renowned for their fantastic compatibility and are frequently recommended. Many Linux users vouch for them (including me). But there's more to them than just hardware compatibility, and I'll go over what makes this classic brand the perfect choice for fellow geeks.