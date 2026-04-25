news
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications: GrapheneOS, GNU/Linux Terminal in Android, and Apple Gimmicks
-
Kevin Wammer ☛ GrapheneOS Privacy Setup
While I find GrapheneOS very enticing, I need to use Google Wallet on a near-daily basis, and I already travel with too many devices anyway. I am not about to carry a second phone.
-
Android Authority ☛ Android's Linux Terminal app just got a lot more colorful with theme support
Recent Android Canary releases brought along a modern UI to Android’s Linux Terminal app. Google is extending the blessings to Android 17 QPR1 Beta 1, released this week, as it brings theme support for the Terminal app.
-
David Pogue ☛ What Do You Do with the Apple Watch?
As it turns out, the Apple Watch has no killer app. Instead, it’s really a motley basket of featurettes. When it debuted in 2015, the universal critique was: “Why would I need one? My phone already does all the same things!”