news
Games: GNU/Linux on the Odin 2 Mini, MangoHud 0.8.3, and More
-
Kevin Wammer ☛ Linux on the Odin 2 Mini
But despite my love for the hardware, I do not like Android as a gaming platform. There are just too many things you need to dial in, making the whole process a chore. Well, recently, I came across Rocknix, a Linux distribution available for a bunch of handhelds, including the Odin 2 Mini.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ MangoHud 0.8.3 brings new features and fixes to the popular Linux gaming performance monitor | GamingOnLinux
MangoHud is basically my go-to when it comes to keeping an eye on Linux gaming performance, one of those must-have utilities and a new release is out now. It allows you to get a HUD on top of your game for tracking things like FPS, frame timing, temperatures, RAM / VRAM usage and much more.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Second Wind Games Showcase presented lots of games - here's 12 world premieres | GamingOnLinux
The Second Wind Games Showcase was live bringing fresh looks at various games, and there were 12 world premieres. You can see the full entire showcase on YouTube, along with the Steam Event to highlight various titles.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is getting a free Endless Mode, optimizations and a big expansion | GamingOnLinux
One of the best survivor-like bullet heavens available, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is set for a big free upgrade and DLC expansion on April 30th.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Inspired by classic Hong Kong action comedies and action games - Knuckle Paradise looks fun | GamingOnLinux
Knuckle Paradise has been revealed by ARTE France and independent studio Flying Oak Games, a hand-drawn, open-world beat 'em up coming in 2027. They said it's inspired by classic Hong Kong action comedies and character action games.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Get some big games in the Fanatical Legendary Bundle like The Alters and Frostpunk 2 | GamingOnLinux
Need to add some more top games to your Steam library? Fanatical have a new Legendary Bundle available with some good discounts. As a build your own bundle you can pick up 2 + games for £12.50 each, 3 + games £12.00 each or 4 + games for £11.50 each.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Classic 90s platformer Moon Child gets the source code released and a modern port | GamingOnLinux
Moon Child has a bit of a colourful history starting off as an Amiga game that never released, and eventually saw a limited PC release but it has returned.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Toei Company established Toei Games and revealed the first titles | GamingOnLinux
Toei Company, famous for many different anime, have announced the formation of Toei Games to get into publishing and they've revealed the first titles. Interestingly, they're not going with any big-name IP for now, instead focusing on newer games from both Japanese developers and those elsewhere.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced officially announced with Steam Deck support | GamingOnLinux
Finally. After all the leaks, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has been officially announced and it does look pretty great overall. The release date is already confirmed too for July 9th, 2026.