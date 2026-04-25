Games: GNU/Linux on the Odin 2 Mini, MangoHud 0.8.3, and More

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LinuxGizmos.com

LeafKVM KVM-over-IP device launches with RV1126B platform and touchscreen

LeafKVM has entered crowdfunding on Crowd Supply following its earlier pre-launch coverage, introducing a revised hardware configuration while maintaining its focus as a compact, self-contained KVM-over-IP device. The system provides remote keyboard, video, and mouse access to computers, servers, and other HDMI sources without requiring software on the target machine.

Internet Society

Anatomy of a Scam

Online scams are at an all-time high, and digital tools have enabled them to become more sophisticated, more convincing, and more widespread.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.7

Tails now notifies you if the computer that you are using has outdated Secure Boot certificates and needs an update.

9to5Linux

Fwupd 2.1.2 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for New Devices

Coming one and a half months after fwupd 2.1.1, the fwupd 2.1.2 release is here to introduce support for new devices, including HP 400 and HP 405 mice, Lenovo USB-4 dock, LX Semicon SW42101 touch controller, Parade USB hubs with GPIO control, Sunplus cameras, Raydium TP devices, Pixart PLP239 devices, Elan TP IC type 0x19 devices, and Google Moonstone devices.

Tails 7.7 Anonymous Distro Adds Detection of Outdated Secure Boot Certificates

Coming almost a month after Tails 7.6, the Tails 7.7 release is a small update that only introduces the ability to detect outdated Secure Boot certificates. Users will now be prompted by a “Secure Boot Update Needed” notification if the Secure Boot certificates are outdated.

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) Is Now Available for Download

Powered by the Linux 7.0 kernel series and using the Mesa 26.0 graphics stack, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS features the latest and greatest GNOME 50 desktop environment, which offers a Wayland-only desktop experience, but X11 applications are still supported through the Xwayland compatibility layer.

news

Games: GNU/Linux on the Odin 2 Mini, MangoHud 0.8.3, and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 25, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) Is Now Available for Download
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) is now available for download powered by Linux kernel 7.0 and GNOME 50 desktop environment.
Framework Announces Framework Laptop 13 Pro with Touchscreen Display
Framework Laptop 13 Pro has been announced today by Framework Computer as a Linux-first notebook with a touchscreen display.
Running Old Windows Inside GNU/Linux (WSL9x)
2 new links
Mauna Linux 25.2 drops with OnlyOffice 9.3.1, updated firmware packages, more
Although a minor update, Mauna Linux 25.2 comes with quite a few changes
System76 Launches New COSMIC-Powered Thelio Mira High-Performance Linux PC
Linux hardware vendor System76 launched today the next generation of the Thelio Mira Linux desktop computer, redesigned to boost performance and improve repairability.
statCounter: Europe is Leaving Microsoft Behind [original]
Let's hope more nations will follow France's example
 
Fedora 44 New Release Date, Red Hat Pushing Slop, and Back Doors, and Microsoft (IBM Works for Microsoft)
really bad trajectory
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Games: GNU/Linux on the Odin 2 Mini, MangoHud 0.8.3, and More
mostly from GamingOnLinux
Android Leftovers
Google Maps for Android Auto gets a subtle update that drivers will love
System76 Pangolin Pro is a 3.6 pound Linux laptop with a 16 inch screen and Ryzen AI 7 350
The new System76 Pangolin Pro is a Linux laptop with a 16 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel
CachyOS is great, but you should also try these 4 other gaming-focused Linux distros
If CachyOS is not your thing, there is no shortage of great alternatives
Ready to graduate from Linux Mint? These 3 distros are perfect for intermediate users
Linux Mint is a great place to start—but at some point, it stops being enough
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
This is free and open source software
Duff Linux – opinionated distro based on Void
Duff Linux is an opinionated desktop Linux distribution based on dani-77’s d77void project
This Week in Plasma: fanciness in Discover and more power efficiency
This week includes an interesting blend of improvements. Lots of visual stuff, so get ready for a ton of screenshots and screen recordings
Blacklist ntfs3 and use ntfs-3g for slower but stable experience
Linux handles that. For all practical purposes, you can even create and format partitions as NTFS using any one of the Linux partitioning tools
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and more
Standards and the Web/Net
some leftovers
Licensing / Legal Issues With LLMs and History of BSD Licensing Perspectives/Woes
Doctorow and history's lessons
Mozilla: PostgreSQL Tie-in, WebExtensions API Changes, Thunderbird Mobile Progress Report, and Towards a Telemetry (Surveillance) Taxonomy
recent changes, directions also
UK Pushing Closers to Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty (GAFAM Concerns Growing)
policy shift
Programming Leftovers
Development leftovers
Security Leftovers
patches, incidents, threats
Blaming "Linux" for Microsoft Things (Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt)
Some of the latest examples
Linux Devices and Open Hardware/Modding-Friendly Projects/Products
hardware leftovers
Red Hat Buzzwords and IBM Sabotaging Adoption of RHEL
IBM leftovers
EasyOS: Nvidia, ROX-Filer, and Xorg Wizard
latest from BK the developer
Kernel Space: Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe), IEEE 1588 Hardware Timestamping, and Microsotfisms
Kernel leftovers
today's howtos
CLI tools and howtos
Games: New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, Playnix, and Crimson Desert
3 stories about gaming
Framework Modularity and Lenovo ThinkPad T450 Reborn for Hacking
Desktop/Laptop freedom
Fwupd 2.1.2 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for New Devices
Fwupd 2.1.2 Linux firmware updater is now available for download with support for new devices, new features, and various improvements. Here’s what’s new!
Games: Steam Deck, Sudden Strike 5, DEATH STRANDING 2, and More
latest 9 from GamingOnLinux
Tails 7.7 Anonymous Distro Adds Detection of Outdated Secure Boot Certificates
Tails 7.7 anonymous Linux distribution is now available for download with automatic detection of outdated Secure Boot certificates, Tor Browser 15.0.10, and other changes.
Swiss Authorities Follow France, With Plans to Dump Microsoft
in the news this week
Android Leftovers
Android 17 isn't out yet, but Google is already testing its first big update
Ubuntu 26.10 (Stonking Stingray) release date & schedule
Grab your diary and jot down the date, as Ubuntu 26.10 ‘Stonking Stingray’ is going to be released on 15 October, 2026
6 alternative CLI tools I immediately install on Linux
The standard utilities on Linux are boring
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
KDE email, part two: use an email client
One of the many benefits of going to in-person sprints is you get to see how other people use their computers
Duane O’Brien Takes OSI’s Hot Seat
There’s a new person in charge at Open Source Initiative
You’re Invited: Celebrate the Fedora Linux 44 Release Party!
Fedora Linux 44 is almost officially here! While our release engineering team and packagers focus on the final touches for F44
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
with GNU/Linux focus
Kubernetes v1.36 and More Kubernetes News
Kubernetes leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Education, and Sharing-Related Leftovers
mostly FOSS picks
Licensing / Legal: Free Software Foundation on Slop Licence and Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) on OpenWrt
some licence concerns
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Web: RSS Feeds for Reading and QUIC Considered
Some WWW leftovers
Mozilla: GAFAM, Surveillance, and Wasting Efforts on Slop Hype
Firefox and more
Databases: SQL Management Studio for PostgreSQL 2.0, storage_engine 1.0.7, and YottaDB as a Creative Platform
Database news
Hardware: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, DIY, and More
Hardware leftovers
Canonical/Ubuntu: From Jammy to Resolute, "Resolute Raccoon", and More
Canonical, Ubuntu news
IBM Keeps Ruining Red Hat, the RedHat.com Official Site is Just Mumbling About Slop and Buzzwords/Cargo Cults
as usual
BSD/Linux Kernel: Extending ZFS Performance Without Hardware Upgrades, Slop Flooding Bug Tracking in Linux With Sabotaging Noise, Development Statistics for the Slop-Filled Linux 7.0
slop and more
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
patches and more
Valve dev fixes up VRAM management on AMD GPUs to improve performance
4 articles
VirtualBox 7.2.8 Released with Support for Linux 7.0, Guest Time Accounting
VirtualBox 7.2.8 open-source virtualization software is now available for download with initial support for Linux kernel 7.0, guest time accounting, and many other Linux changes.
Music Applications: Release of LilyPond 2.26.0 and agging music with MusicBrainz Picard
from LWN
Android Leftovers
Android's next big fix might be for the people you wish would stop texting
Colorado Age Attestation Bill May Exclude Open Source OSes and Apps
System76 CEO Carl Richell confirms that the upcoming Colorado age attestation bill may exclude Open Source OSes and apps, as well as popular code repos and containers.
I thought MX Linux was lightweight until I tried the distro it's based on
MX Linux has a well-deserved reputation for being fast, stable, and not bloating up your system with apps you didn't ask for
Linux may get a hall pass from one state age-check bill, but Congress plays hall monitor
Colorado amendments could exempt open source OSes, code repos, and containers
CachyOS is the Arch Linux distro to try if you want serious speed and performance
The latest version of CachyOS makes one of the hottest Linux distributions on the market today even better
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
AXEM-SX – openSUSE based Linux distribution
AXEM-SX is a modular Linux operating system built on an openSUSE Leap foundation and distributed as bootable ISO images
Games: This War of Mine, Transport Fever 3, and More
Games-centric coverage
Android Leftovers
The latest Android XR update is causing serious performance issues on the Galaxy XR
Linux users claim they want mainstream adoption, but here's why they don't
In a rational world, Linux is just an operating system and people who genuinely believe it's a better operating system than the alternatives would want it to become as easy to use and popular as possible
This "meme" distro actually laid the groundwork for modern desktop Linux
It sounds like a meme distro
I bought a Linux tablet, and it’s both better and worse than Android
I purchased one running Linux
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
Hardened Slarpx – security focused Debian-based Linux distribution
Hardened Slarpx is a Debian-based Linux distribution designed for hostile environments where security takes priority over convenience
Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty: Copyleft, France, and "More confessions from a FOSS enthusiast"
3 SF links
Games: FEX, Crusader Kings III, Sharp Shooters Humble Bundle, Playnix, and More
latest from GamingOnLinux
Linux application sandboxing - old tech for the future
Soonish, there ought to be a new Ubuntu LTS
Stable kernels: Linux 7.0.1, Linux 6.19.14, Linux 6.18.24, and Linux 6.12.83
I'm announcing the release of the 7.0.1 kernel
Curate Your Own Newsfeed with Newsflash
I remember it fondly. With RSS, I was able to stay in the loop on just about any topic or website
Linux Kernel 7.0, 7.1, and CoolerControl 4.2
Kernel stuff
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Firefox 151 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing with Improved Settings
Firefox 151 open-source web browser is now available for public beta testing with an improved Settings page, easier access to translations, and many new features for web developers.