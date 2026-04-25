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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 25, 2026



Quoting: Blacklist ntfs3 and use ntfs-3g for slower but stable experience —

I know, I know. Using NTFS in Linux is asking for trouble. Then again, most desktop systems in this world use Windows, and if you want cross-operability in a simple way, NTFS is the way to go. You cannot convince random people to partition and format their disks with EXFAT or anything of that sort. Furthermore, Linux has the built-in support. The kernel package is sort of a clue. Hence, if it's there, it should work.

As I've faced tons of problems with the ntfs3 driver, I think the simplest solution is to use the old, crusty, slow but reliable ntfs-3g set. You won't get blazing speed, but you will get consistent results. My testing over the years, with millions of files and many TBs of data copied shows this to be the case. Should you encounter similar issues to mine, give it a go. Your backups won't be fast, but your system work go bork, either. Soon, we might even get a new ntfs driver in the kernel, so that could help resolve all of these issues, reliability and speed. Stay tuned for updates.