Free and Open Source Software, and Review

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Internet Society

Anatomy of a Scam

Online scams are at an all-time high, and digital tools have enabled them to become more sophisticated, more convincing, and more widespread.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.7

Tails now notifies you if the computer that you are using has outdated Secure Boot certificates and needs an update.

9to5Linux

Fwupd 2.1.2 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for New Devices

Coming one and a half months after fwupd 2.1.1, the fwupd 2.1.2 release is here to introduce support for new devices, including HP 400 and HP 405 mice, Lenovo USB-4 dock, LX Semicon SW42101 touch controller, Parade USB hubs with GPIO control, Sunplus cameras, Raydium TP devices, Pixart PLP239 devices, Elan TP IC type 0x19 devices, and Google Moonstone devices.

Tails 7.7 Anonymous Distro Adds Detection of Outdated Secure Boot Certificates

Coming almost a month after Tails 7.6, the Tails 7.7 release is a small update that only introduces the ability to detect outdated Secure Boot certificates. Users will now be prompted by a “Secure Boot Update Needed” notification if the Secure Boot certificates are outdated.

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) Is Now Available for Download

Powered by the Linux 7.0 kernel series and using the Mesa 26.0 graphics stack, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS features the latest and greatest GNOME 50 desktop environment, which offers a Wayland-only desktop experience, but X11 applications are still supported through the Xwayland compatibility layer.

LinuxGizmos.com

LeafKVM KVM-over-IP device launches with RV1126B platform and touchscreen

LeafKVM has entered crowdfunding on Crowd Supply following its earlier pre-launch coverage, introducing a revised hardware configuration while maintaining its focus as a compact, self-contained KVM-over-IP device. The system provides remote keyboard, video, and mouse access to computers, servers, and other HDMI sources without requiring software on the target machine.

news

Free and Open Source Software, and Review

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 25, 2026

Rizin

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Framework Announces Framework Laptop 13 Pro with Touchscreen Display

  
Framework Laptop 13 Pro has been announced today by Framework Computer as a Linux-first notebook with a touchscreen display.

 
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) Is Now Available for Download

  
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) is now available for download powered by Linux kernel 7.0 and GNOME 50 desktop environment.

 
Running Old Windows Inside GNU/Linux (WSL9x)

  
2 new links

 
Mauna Linux 25.2 drops with OnlyOffice 9.3.1, updated firmware packages, more

  
Although a minor update, Mauna Linux 25.2 comes with quite a few changes

 
System76 Launches New COSMIC-Powered Thelio Mira High-Performance Linux PC

  
Linux hardware vendor System76 launched today the next generation of the Thelio Mira Linux desktop computer, redesigned to boost performance and improve repairability.

 
statCounter: Europe is Leaving Microsoft Behind [original]

  
Let's hope more nations will follow France's example


  
 


 
System76 Pangolin Pro is a 3.6 pound Linux laptop with a 16 inch screen and Ryzen AI 7 350

  
The new System76 Pangolin Pro is a Linux laptop with a 16 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel

 
CachyOS is great, but you should also try these 4 other gaming-focused Linux distros

  
If CachyOS is not your thing, there is no shortage of great alternatives

 
Ready to graduate from Linux Mint? These 3 distros are perfect for intermediate users

  
Linux Mint is a great place to start—but at some point, it stops being enough

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Review

  
This is free and open source software

 
Duff Linux – opinionated distro based on Void

  
Duff Linux is an opinionated desktop Linux distribution based on dani-77’s d77void project

 
This Week in Plasma: fanciness in Discover and more power efficiency

  
This week includes an interesting blend of improvements. Lots of visual stuff, so get ready for a ton of screenshots and screen recordings

 
Blacklist ntfs3 and use ntfs-3g for slower but stable experience

  
Linux handles that. For all practical purposes, you can even create and format partitions as NTFS using any one of the Linux partitioning tools

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
Standards and the Web/Net

  
some leftovers

 
Licensing / Legal Issues With LLMs and History of BSD Licensing Perspectives/Woes

  
Doctorow and history's lessons

 
Mozilla: PostgreSQL Tie-in, WebExtensions API Changes, Thunderbird Mobile Progress Report, and Towards a Telemetry (Surveillance) Taxonomy

  
recent changes, directions also

 
UK Pushing Closers to Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty (GAFAM Concerns Growing)

  
policy shift

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development leftovers

 
Security Leftovers

  
patches, incidents, threats

 
Blaming "Linux" for Microsoft Things (Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt)

  
Some of the latest examples

 
Linux Devices and Open Hardware/Modding-Friendly Projects/Products

  
hardware leftovers

 
Red Hat Buzzwords and IBM Sabotaging Adoption of RHEL

  
IBM leftovers

 
EasyOS: Nvidia, ROX-Filer, and Xorg Wizard

  
latest from BK the developer

 
Kernel Space: Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe), IEEE 1588 Hardware Timestamping, and Microsotfisms

  
Kernel leftovers

 
today's howtos

  
CLI tools and howtos

 
Games: New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, Playnix, and Crimson Desert

  
3 stories about gaming

 
Framework Modularity and Lenovo ThinkPad T450 Reborn for Hacking

  
Desktop/Laptop freedom

 
Fwupd 2.1.2 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for New Devices

  
Fwupd 2.1.2 Linux firmware updater is now available for download with support for new devices, new features, and various improvements. Here’s what’s new!

 
Games: Steam Deck, Sudden Strike 5, DEATH STRANDING 2, and More

  
latest 9 from GamingOnLinux

 
Tails 7.7 Anonymous Distro Adds Detection of Outdated Secure Boot Certificates

  
Tails 7.7 anonymous Linux distribution is now available for download with automatic detection of outdated Secure Boot certificates, Tor Browser 15.0.10, and other changes.

 
Swiss Authorities Follow France, With Plans to Dump Microsoft

  
in the news this week

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android 17 isn't out yet, but Google is already testing its first big update

 
Ubuntu 26.10 (Stonking Stingray) release date & schedule

  
Grab your diary and jot down the date, as Ubuntu 26.10 ‘Stonking Stingray’ is going to be released on 15 October, 2026

 
6 alternative CLI tools I immediately install on Linux

  
The standard utilities on Linux are boring

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
KDE email, part two: use an email client

  
One of the many benefits of going to in-person sprints is you get to see how other people use their computers

 
Duane O’Brien Takes OSI’s Hot Seat

  
There’s a new person in charge at Open Source Initiative

 
You’re Invited: Celebrate the Fedora Linux 44 Release Party!

  
Fedora Linux 44 is almost officially here! While our release engineering team and packagers focus on the final touches for F44

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
today's leftovers

  
with GNU/Linux focus

 
Kubernetes v1.36 and More Kubernetes News

  
Kubernetes leftovers

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Education, and Sharing-Related Leftovers

  
mostly FOSS picks

 
Licensing / Legal: Free Software Foundation on Slop Licence and Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) on OpenWrt

  
some licence concerns

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Web: RSS Feeds for Reading and QUIC Considered

  
Some WWW leftovers

 
Mozilla: GAFAM, Surveillance, and Wasting Efforts on Slop Hype

  
Firefox and more

 
Databases: SQL Management Studio for PostgreSQL 2.0, storage_engine 1.0.7, and YottaDB as a Creative Platform

  
Database news

 
Hardware: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, DIY, and More

  
Hardware leftovers

 
Canonical/Ubuntu: From Jammy to Resolute, "Resolute Raccoon", and More

  
Canonical, Ubuntu news

 
IBM Keeps Ruining Red Hat, the RedHat.com Official Site is Just Mumbling About Slop and Buzzwords/Cargo Cults

  
as usual

 
BSD/Linux Kernel: Extending ZFS Performance Without Hardware Upgrades, Slop Flooding Bug Tracking in Linux With Sabotaging Noise, Development Statistics for the Slop-Filled Linux 7.0

  
slop and more

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

  
patches and more

 
Valve dev fixes up VRAM management on AMD GPUs to improve performance

  
4 articles

 
VirtualBox 7.2.8 Released with Support for Linux 7.0, Guest Time Accounting

  
VirtualBox 7.2.8 open-source virtualization software is now available for download with initial support for Linux kernel 7.0, guest time accounting, and many other Linux changes.

 
Music Applications: Release of LilyPond 2.26.0 and agging music with MusicBrainz Picard

  
from LWN

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android's next big fix might be for the people you wish would stop texting

 
Colorado Age Attestation Bill May Exclude Open Source OSes and Apps

  
System76 CEO Carl Richell confirms that the upcoming Colorado age attestation bill may exclude Open Source OSes and apps, as well as popular code repos and containers.

 
I thought MX Linux was lightweight until I tried the distro it's based on

  
MX Linux has a well-deserved reputation for being fast, stable, and not bloating up your system with apps you didn't ask for

 
Linux may get a hall pass from one state age-check bill, but Congress plays hall monitor

  
Colorado amendments could exempt open source OSes, code repos, and containers

 
CachyOS is the Arch Linux distro to try if you want serious speed and performance

  
The latest version of CachyOS makes one of the hottest Linux distributions on the market today even better

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
AXEM-SX – openSUSE based Linux distribution

  
AXEM-SX is a modular Linux operating system built on an openSUSE Leap foundation and distributed as bootable ISO images

 
Games: This War of Mine, Transport Fever 3, and More

  
Games-centric coverage

 
Android Leftovers

  
The latest Android XR update is causing serious performance issues on the Galaxy XR

 
Linux users claim they want mainstream adoption, but here's why they don't

  
In a rational world, Linux is just an operating system and people who genuinely believe it's a better operating system than the alternatives would want it to become as easy to use and popular as possible

 
This "meme" distro actually laid the groundwork for modern desktop Linux

  
It sounds like a meme distro

 
I bought a Linux tablet, and it’s both better and worse than Android

  
I purchased one running Linux

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
Hardened Slarpx – security focused Debian-based Linux distribution

  
Hardened Slarpx is a Debian-based Linux distribution designed for hostile environments where security takes priority over convenience

 
Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty: Copyleft, France, and "More confessions from a FOSS enthusiast"

  
3 SF links

 
Games: FEX, Crusader Kings III, Sharp Shooters Humble Bundle, Playnix, and More

  
latest from GamingOnLinux

 
Linux application sandboxing - old tech for the future

  
Soonish, there ought to be a new Ubuntu LTS

 
Stable kernels: Linux 7.0.1, Linux 6.19.14, Linux 6.18.24, and Linux 6.12.83

  
I'm announcing the release of the 7.0.1 kernel

 
Curate Your Own Newsfeed with Newsflash

  
I remember it fondly. With RSS, I was able to stay in the loop on just about any topic or website

 
Linux Kernel 7.0, 7.1, and CoolerControl 4.2

  
Kernel stuff

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Firefox 151 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing with Improved Settings

  
Firefox 151 open-source web browser is now available for public beta testing with an improved Settings page, easier access to translations, and many new features for web developers.