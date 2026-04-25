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Free and Open Source Software, and Review
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Rizin - UNIX-like reverse engineering framework - LinuxLinks
Rizin is a UNIX-like reverse engineering framework and command-line toolset for examining binaries, disassembling code, debugging programs, carrying out forensic analysis, and working with files from the terminal.
The project was born as a fork of radare2 and focuses on usability, features, and cleanliness while providing a broad collection of standalone utilities for binary analysis tasks.
This is free and open source software.
Cutter - graphical reverse engineering platform - LinuxLinks
Cutter is a graphical reverse engineering platform designed for analysing compiled binaries without needing to work solely from a command line.
It gives security researchers, malware analysts and developers a modern Qt-based workspace for exploring program structure, following code paths, inspecting low-level data, debugging programs and modifying binary contents.
This is free and open source software.
uniqs - alternative to uniq - LinuxLinks
uniqs is a Rust command-line utility that serves as an alternative to uniq with streaming support.
It’s intended for text-processing workflows where you want to remove repeated lines as data is read, without relying on a prior sort step, making it a good fit for pipelines and larger input streams.
This is free and open source software.
xuniq - line deduplicator - LinuxLinks
xuniq is a Rust command-line utility for text-processing workflows. It’s designed for fast line deduplication and fits neatly into shell pipelines when you need a lightweight tool focused on speed and streaming input rather than sorting-based approaches.
This is free and open source software.
SilverDict - web-based alternative to GoldenDict - LinuxLinks
SilverDict is a web-based dictionary application designed as a modern alternative to GoldenDict.
Built with Flask and React, it lets you deploy a dictionary server locally or on a self-hosted system and access it through a clean browser interface across multiple devices. The software supports several popular dictionary formats and is aimed at users who want a maintainable, cross-platform way to search and study dictionary content.
This is free and open source software.
unblob - extraction suite for working with unknown binary blobs - LinuxLinks
unblob is an extraction suite for working with unknown binary blobs.
It parses embedded archive, compression, and file system data, making it particularly useful for firmware extraction, vulnerability research, and reverse engineering workflows. The software extracts nested containers recursively, reports metadata about discovered chunks, and helps separate recognised file content from unexplained regions inside complex images.
This is free and open source software.
hashdeep - generate and verify file hashes - LinuxLinks
hashdeep is a command line tool for generating and verifying file hashes across large collections of files.
It’s designed for integrity checking and audit-style workflows, letting you recurse through directory trees, build hash inventories, and compare current files against previously recorded hash sets to identify matches, missing files, and unexpected additions.
This is free and open source software.
FLOSS - malware analysis utility - LinuxLinks
FLARE Obfuscated String Solver (FLOSS) is a malware analysis utility that automatically extracts and deobfuscates strings from executable binaries.
It complements basic strings tools by recovering data that malware commonly builds, decodes, or stores in formats that don’t appear as plaintext, helping analysts surface configuration data, domains, file paths, and other indicators during static analysis.
This is free and open source software.
NetTool - web-based network diagnostic console - LinuxLinks
NetTool is a web-based network diagnostic console for Raspberry Pi and other Linux devices.
It brings together network troubleshooting tools, live telemetry, and a plugin-driven dashboard in a single interface, making it easier to inspect interfaces, monitor traffic, run diagnostics, and extend functionality with additional plugins.
This is free and open source software.
Minisforum MS-R1 ARM Mini Workstation running Linux: Power Consumption - LinuxLinks
This is a new series looking at the Minisforum MS-R1 ARM Mini Workstation running Linux. In this series, I’ll examine every aspect of this mini workstation in detail from a Linux perspective. I’ll compare the machine with other machines to put my findings into context.
The CPU setup is a 12-core hybrid design. The CIX P1 has 4 Cortex-A720 big cores and 4 Cortex-A720 medium cores, and 4 small Cortex-A520 cores. The small cores clock up to 1.8 GHz. There’s also 12 MB shared L3 cache. The machine offers up to 45 TOPS of integrated AI performance.
capa - command line malware analysis tool - LinuxLinks
capa is a command line malware analysis tool.
It examines executable files and related analysis reports to identify behaviors such as persistence, command execution, file system access, network communication, encryption, anti-analysis checks, and other capabilities commonly relevant to reverse engineering and threat intelligence work.
This is free and open source software.
Another IPTV Player - IPTV streaming solution - LinuxLinks
Another IPTV Player is a Flutter-based IPTV client designed for Linux desktop systems and other major platforms.
It aims to provide a polished and transparent alternative to commercial IPTV players, giving users a single application for connecting to compatible IPTV services and managing streamed content. The project doesn’t provide IPTV subscriptions or channels itself, so it’s intended for use with an existing IPTV provider.
This is free and open source software.
Detect It Easy - file inspection utility - LinuxLinks
Detect It Easy, also known as DiE, is a file inspection utility designed to identify executable formats, archives, packers, protectors, compilers, installers, and other file characteristics.
It’s used in malware analysis, reverse engineering, digital forensics, and software inspection workflows, offering both graphical and command-line tools for examining files on Linux and other platforms.
This is free and open source software.
Megacubo - IPTV streaming app - LinuxLinks
Megacubo is a multi-language, cross-platform IPTV player that lets users load M3U playlists and watch live TV streams through a simple desktop-style interface.
It includes tools for managing playlists and supports Linux installs for x64 and ARM64 systems, while also offering an optional Community Mode for accessing playlist URLs shared by other users. This is free and open source software.