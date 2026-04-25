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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 25, 2026



Quoting: CachyOS is great, but you should also try these 4 other gaming-focused Linux distros —

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Linux gaming in 2026 is absolutely amazing, and CachyOS has been my go-to distro for gaming since day one. But one of the best things about Linux is that you are never stuck with just one option. If CachyOS is not your thing, there is no shortage of great alternatives.

I have tried pretty much every well-known gaming distro out there at this point, and after putting them all through their paces, I have a few favorites.