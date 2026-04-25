news
Fedora 44 New Release Date, Red Hat Pushing Slop, and Back Doors, and Microsoft (IBM Works for Microsoft)
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OSTechNix ☛ Fedora 44 New Release Date Confirmed for April 28, 2026
Fedora 44 is officially a "GO" for release, with the final launch confirmed for Tuesday, April 28, 2026. This decision comes after a few delays where developers chose to prioritize system stability over meeting their original April 14 deadline.
The project reached this "Go" status during a final meeting on April 23, where teams from development, quality assurance, and engineering agreed that the F44 now meets their strict release standards.
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Red Hat Official ☛ When less is more: Why less precision and fewer parameters carry enterprise AI [Ed: IBM Red Hat pushing slop instead of trying to promote GNU/Linux; Wall Street likes the Ponzi scheme more.]
The question enterprise teams are asking is rarely, "how do we get the most powerful model?" It is almost always, "how do we get a model that's fast enough, accurate enough, and affordable enough to run reliably in our environment?" Those are different questions, and they often lead to different answers, pointing toward smaller models more often than teams expect.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Customer stories and continued momentum: OpenShift Virtualization sessions at Red Hat Summit 2026
The early conversations were almost entirely about migration: how to move virtual machines (VMs) safely, how to avoid downtime, and how to get off the renewal clock. As time has gone by, those topics have come up more frequently and with greater urgency. Organizations are now going further, asking what they’ll land on after migration, not just what they leave behind. Some want a modern platform that runs their VMs today and gives them a nondisruptive path to containers, AI workloads, and modern operational practices when their business is ready. Others are using the move to consolidate previously separate virtualization and container environments onto a single platform with a single set of tools, eliminating the duplication that comes from running parallel infrastructure stacks.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Confidential guest reset on QEMU hypervisor: Design choices and approach [Ed: Confidential? No. Illusion of it. IBM Red Hat selling lies for an empire of bug doors.]
SEV-SNP and TDX machines can now be reset.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Confidential clusters for Red Hat OpenShift: Developer Preview now available on Microsoft Azure with AMD SEV-SNP [Ed: IBM Red Hat is selling Microsoft, proprietary software, surveillance and back doors as "confidential". Utter disgrace for Red Hat.]
Today, Red Hat is announcing the Developer Preview of confidential clusters for Red Hat OpenShift, a new feature of OpenShift that extends confidential computing to the cluster infrastructure level. Confidential clusters establish hardware-rooted trust across every node in an OpenShift cluster, creating a fully attested, encrypted, and verifiable execution environment from the ground up.