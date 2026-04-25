Infrastructure engineers develop paranoia around change. We invest more effort testing and deploying changes than making them. We call it maturity, but I’ve never stopped questioning it. There must be a way to delegate the tedium to our tools and focus on what attracted us to this field: brainstorming ideas, trying them out, and seeing their effects.

But what’s missing, exactly? Decades of effort by thousands of brilliant minds have gone into the field of computing, much of it directed at closing the gap between accidental and inherent complexity. Surely some major innovation in the foundation isn’t just waiting to be discovered—wouldn’t someone have found it already?