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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 25, 2026



Quoting: System76 Pangolin Pro is a 3.6 pound Linux laptop with a 16 inch screen and Ryzen AI 7 350 - Liliputing —

The new System76 Pangolin Pro is a Linux laptop with a 16 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel, 165 Hz matte LTPS display, an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 “Krackan Point” processor. Compared with the previous-gen Pangolin laptop, that processor upgrade along might be enough reason to call this a “pro” model. But it also has a few other improvements.

Among other things, the new model has a bigger battery, a 2.5 GbE Ethernet port, an an OCuLink connector that gives you an external 4-lane PCIe Gen 4 interface for a high-speed connection to graphics or storage docks. But those upgrades come at a cost… literally. The new Pangolin Pro laptop is available now for $1699 and up. That’s $400 more than the starting price for the version System76 launched in late 2024.